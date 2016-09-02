Job candidates might get closer look by following what hiring managers request

The recruiting and hiring process is always interesting.

Most times that we’ve had a staff vacancy to fill in departments I've managed, we have posted the position on a popular job-search site for journalists. Usually, at least one or two applicants provide a clue about their style with the materials they send for review.

It’s not just how well-designed or well-worded their resume might be, but other more subtle factors that merit some evaluation.

The job postings usually specify exactly what to send, including the number of work samples. I’ve had some applicants through the years – including with responses to a recent job posting – send more samples than the job post requested.

That can suggest an inability to be selective – that an applicant is indecisive when pressed to pinpoint their best work – or worse, that they aren’t good about following instructions. That can be a red flag for managers.

In some cases, I’ve had applicants send multiple emails when one or two might suffice. Some managers might view that as a good sign – someone who is eager and aggressive. Others might consider it an infringement, particularly if their inbox is already flooded daily with routine communications.

Occasionally, in the past when I've asked for people to mail materials, I've gotten some naturally resourceful journalists who have discovered my email and submitted materials that way.

I get it. Email is often the preferred and easier method - and it's certainly quicker than snail mail. Many companies even do much of the recruiting, taking applications and other material strictly online.

But many managers probably view an applicant's ability to follow instructions -- unless they've sent an email or called to see if another method is acceptable -- more favorably.

The last few times with openings, by the way, I've gone ahead and included the email address to which applicants may send materials.

Most job applicants certainly won’t know the personality of a hiring manager, and whether certain steps might be viewed positively or as a potential flaw. But when managers have a decent pool of candidates to choose from, it’s the subtle factors that can sway whether someone gets an interview, setting the stage for a potential hire.

Sometimes less really is more, even for applicants who are trying to impress.

And though it might, as the saying goes, be easier to ask for forgiveness than to get permission, it's not always advantageous.