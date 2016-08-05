Leaders should encourage workers to take paid time off, report suggests

The 24/7 work environment has eliminated office boundaries and created the challenge of "making time to take time," according to a report by Project: Time Off.

And many millennials who entered the job market during the Great Recession have gone to great lengths to prove themselves to managers -- even if it meant sacrificing some vacation days.

Nearly half, 48 percent, of millennials think it is good to be seen as a work martyr by the boss, compared to 39 percent of people on average, the report said. But 86 percent of employees believe it's bad when their family starts to view them as a work martyr, someone who thinks no one else can do their job.

The report, "The Work Martyr's Cautionary Tale," stems from an online survey by GfK between January and February of about 5,650 employees ages 18 and older who work more than 35 hours a week and receive paid time off as a benefit.

"Too many American workers have subscribed to a philosophy that prizes hours worked over true productivity and a belief that not taking a break will reap greater professional success," the report said.

While 71 percent of respondents said they felt stress in their work life, it was even higher -- 84 percent -- among work martyrs.

The benefits of vacation time include more engaged employees, an improved team environment and greater productivity, the report said.

Project: Time Off happens to be supported by the U.S. Travel Association, which represents businesses that can benefit from people taking more vacation time.

"As part of a national movement, coalition members understand that putting our wasted days to use will not only help Americans improve their health, happiness, and careers, it will also provide a $223 billion boost to the economy," a website for the group says. Supporters include tourism groups and well-known hotel chains including Best Western, Marriott, and Hilton.