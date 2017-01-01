Local attorney, author emphasizing leadership through REIGN

If Dawn Rosemond gets invited to speak, she’s not just going to focus on the event theme.

Rosemond has a philosophy about empowering people that she said fits any engagement; she calls it her REIGN leadership platform.

She doesn’t use REIGN as an acronym. It’s a mindset about winning, ascending, overcoming. “My favorite definition of it is to wear a crown,” Rosemond said. “It’s pretty awesome, and it resonates.”

Rosemond, a 45-year-old attorney in Fort Wayne with Barnes & Thornburg, said she informally started her leadership platform at least three years ago. She’s done classes in various environments -- churches, schools, conferences focused on women, leadership and branding.

“Every time I get a chance to speak, I call it a REIGN class,” Rosemond said. “I use this fact a lot, that greatness is hard-wired into our DNA and we make choices day in and day out whether we’re going to honor that greatness.”

Each individual has something within that “no one else has,” Rosemond said.

When asked specifically about leadership, she agrees there’s a bit of that in everyone.

“I think it varies,” she said. “Is everybody going to lead a Fortune 500 company? No. Is everybody going to lead a law firm? No. But if you think about it, even a stay-at-home mother, which I think is the hardest job ever, is a leader. They’re establishing protocols like budgets and everything.”

Rosemond, a Fort Wayne native, wife and mother of two boys, became a licensed attorney 21 years ago. Last year, she published a book, “Boss Presence: 100, Ok 50, Ok Some Tips for We Bad Chicks to REIGN at Work.”

In one chapter, she encourages readers to think about what they need to quit. “Quit making excuses...Quit being late to work. Quit being late period. It is the height of disrespect and it brands you as not worth the investment.

“Quit complaining. There is no life in it and it changes nothing...Quit planting mediocrity,” she writes in the short book, citing examples such as resting or playing when you should be working.

And quit, she says, “believing what ‘they’ say. You know, the ‘they’ who is never defined, yet an authority on everything. ‘They' said you couldn’t make it. ‘They’ said you aren’t smart enough. ‘They’ said that no other woman has ever tried to do what you want to do.”

Rosemond, by the way, is a partner at Barnes & Thornburg.