Managers get all kinds of excuses from tardy workers

The wind blew the deck off my house. My mother-in-law wouldn't stop talking. I forgot it wasn't the weekend.

If you're a manager, chances are you've heard some excuses like those from people late to work.

More than one in four workers, 29 percent, indicated in a Career Builder survey they are late at least once a month, up from 25 percent the previous year. And 16 percent, up 3 percentage points from a year earlier, said it's a weekly occurrence, according to the survey results released in late January.

More than 2,600 hiring and human resource managers and more than 3,400 workers participated in the nationwide survey, conducted online by Harris Poll from Nov. 16 to Dec. 6 last year.

Other "outrageous excuses" for being late, according to a news release include: I overslept because my kids changed all the clocks in the house and My mother locked me in the closet.

Some jobs require employees show up at a precise time, while others are more flexible. Nearly two in three employers and employees, 64 percent in both categories, believe the concept of working "9 to 5" is antiquated. Yet, more than half of employers, 53 percent, expect employees to be on time every day and four in 10, or 41 percent, have fired someone for being late.

Some employers, 29 percent, are lenient as long as lateness doesn't become habitual. But that's down from 33 percent who felt that way a year earlier.

Typical reasons employees are late include traffic, 49 percent; oversleeping, 32 percent; bad weather, 26 percent; too tired to get out of bed, 25 percent; and procrastination, 17 percent.