Millennials ready to rule, authors says

Get ready.

If you aren't already seeing a significant increase on your staff of millennials - those born in the 80s and 90s - you might within the next five years when their presence in the workforce is projected be more profound.

"This seismic shift - from millennials being the laughingstock of every boardroom and water cooler to being a powerful workforce to be reckoned with - has been a long time in the making," author David Cahn said in an email. "Our generation will no longer be known for texting or selfies. We'll be lawyers, CEOs, and managers. The transition is happening right now, so employers need to be urgently appealing to and courting young people."

David Cahn and his twin brother Jack Cahn in August released a book "When Millennials Rule; The Reshaping of America." Described as competitive debaters, they traveled across country, talking with more than 10,000 young Americans, about a range of topics from political to social. The book details their journey and attempts to "provide a portrait of what millennials stand for and why."

Most of the chapter titles in "When Millennials Rule" address policy issues, including a call for reasonable restrictions on guns, making college more affordable, and tackling the influence of money in politics. But the Cahns, through publicists, are also making themselves available for commentary on workplace issues, including what it takes to attract younger employees by offering opportunities for growth, mentorship, and student debt relief. The Cahns also say millennials want to make the world better and value a company with a mission - one that gives back to the community.