Ant Invasion on Sept. 28

The Mad Ants will be hosting a an Ant Invasion at 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Memorial Coliseum.

The open house will be set up like a game day so fans can get a feel for what's in store this season, according to a release.

There will also be focus groups before the open house evening event, like a CEO breakfast, activities director breakfast, a luncheon for non-profits leaders, HR leaders, happy hour for school teachers and a youth basketball clinic led by Jaren Jackson.

For more information on the focus groups, call 260-469-HOOP.