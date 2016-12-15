Ants need back-court play

If Julyan Stone doesn’t play because of his concussion – though he was on the court during warm-ups – then today's 7 p.m. game against Grand Rapids will be particularly interesting for the Mad Ants.

Grand Rapids has two of the most potent scorers in the league: Kevin Murphy and Jordan Crawford, not to mention Ray McCallum, who is an NBA-caliber point guard.

Interesting story about McCallum came during an exhibition scrimmage with Fort Wayne, which had a rookie guard, Jordan Loyd, who was in his first professional game and wasn’t afraid to attack McCallum.

If Stone is out, Loyd and Trey McKinney Jones will be the key players in the back court for Fort Wayne.

