December 28, 2016 6:33 PM
Ants need back-court play
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Mad Antics
- Ants need back-court play December 28, 2016 6:33 PM
- Mad Ants sign Indiana native December 27, 2016 7:04 PM
- Mad Ants lose without Stone December 26, 2016 5:13 PM
- McKinney Jones' free throws lead Ants to win December 23, 2016 9:47 PM
- Pacers recall Christmas from Mad Ants December 21, 2016 8:30 PM
- Defensive adjustments key for Mad Ants December 20, 2016 11:19 PM
- Zeisloft's clutch 3 wins it for Mad Ants December 20, 2016 10:05 PM
- Defense key for Mad Ants December 20, 2016 6:40 PM
- Mad Ants need late-game intensity December 16, 2016 10:49 PM
- Poythress excellent in Mad Ants loss December 16, 2016 9:39 PM
- IU night at the Coliseum December 16, 2016 6:55 PM
- Mad Ants' holiday giving December 15, 2016 10:44 PM
If Julyan Stone doesn’t play because of his concussion – though he was on the court during warm-ups – then today's 7 p.m. game against Grand Rapids will be particularly interesting for the Mad Ants.
Grand Rapids has two of the most potent scorers in the league: Kevin Murphy and Jordan Crawford, not to mention Ray McCallum, who is an NBA-caliber point guard.
Interesting story about McCallum came during an exhibition scrimmage with Fort Wayne, which had a rookie guard, Jordan Loyd, who was in his first professional game and wasn’t afraid to attack McCallum.
If Stone is out, Loyd and Trey McKinney Jones will be the key players in the back court for Fort Wayne.
jcohn@jg.net