Ants need big men to step up

The Mad Ants (7-2) are readying for the 7 p.m. game against the Texas Legends (6-4) and in the unfamiliar position of needing to overcome a loss. The key for them will be in getting good play from their big men.

In the loss to Maine on Thursday, Alex Poythress was the best player on the court but once he fouled out with 10:35 left, things started going into Maine’s favor and it overcame the 10-point deficit to win in overtime.

Georges Niang, the Indiana Pacers’ rookie, is still with Fort Wayne for a second game and I would expect they’ll try to involve him even more against Texas.