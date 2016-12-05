 Skip to main content

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Rakeem Christmas of the Mad Ants challenges a shot from Jakarr Sampson of Iowa, 1st quarter, Sunday.
December 14, 2016 2:51 PM

Christmas back to Mad Ants

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

The Indiana Pacers have assigned Rakeem Christmas to the Mad Ants for the third time this season. In three NBA games, he has averaged 1 point, 1 rebound and 4.8 minutes. In three Fort Wayne games, he averaged 14 points. 6.7 rebounds and 29.3 minutes.

The Mad Ants play host to Long Island on Friday at Memorial Coliseum. Yogi Ferrell, the former Indiana University star, is currently with Long Island from the NBA's Brooklyn Nets.

