  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Rakeem Christmas of the Mad Ants scores over Matt Costello of Iowa, 1st quarter, Sunday.
November 28, 2016 6:05 PM

Christmas back to Pacers

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

Rakeem Christmas, who has averaged 14 points and 6.7 rebounds in three games with the Mad Ants, has been recalled to the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

This season, Christmas has played two NBA games and averaged 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 6.2 minutes.

The Mad Ants play Tuesday in Mississauga, Ontario, against Raptors 905.

