 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGMad Antics

February 12, 2017 5:10 PM

Christmas back with Ants

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

More Mad Antics

In advance of their game today at Memorial Coliseum against the Erie BayHawks, the Mad Ants have received Rakeem Christmas back from the Indiana Pacers.

Fort Wayne is 19-11. Erie is 10-23.

The Mad Ants are expecting a sellout. Full discloser, though, bear in mind that the capacity is smaller than previous seasons because they have both end zones tarped off now.

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition