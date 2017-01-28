February 12, 2017 5:10 PM
Christmas back with Ants
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
In advance of their game today at Memorial Coliseum against the Erie BayHawks, the Mad Ants have received Rakeem Christmas back from the Indiana Pacers.
Fort Wayne is 19-11. Erie is 10-23.
The Mad Ants are expecting a sellout. Full discloser, though, bear in mind that the capacity is smaller than previous seasons because they have both end zones tarped off now.