Christmas recalled by Pacers

Rakeem Christmas was recalled by the NBA's Indiana Pacers, after a two-game stint with the Mad Ants. He has played seven games with the Pacers, including six this season, averaging 1.7 points and 3.8 minutes.

He has played nine games this season with the Mad Ants, who are off for the all-star break until Wednesday's game at Westchester, New York.

Alex Poythress will play in the D-League All-Star Game on Saturday in New Orleans.

