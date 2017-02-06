February 15, 2017 4:57 PM
Christmas recalled by Pacers
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Mad Antics
- Christmas recalled by Pacers February 15, 2017 4:57 PM
- Mad Ants lose their cool, game February 14, 2017 10:04 PM
- Nothing but a 'G' thing for league February 14, 2017 11:36 AM
- Back-and-forth game ends in Mad Ants loss February 12, 2017 8:35 PM
- Christmas back with Ants February 12, 2017 5:10 PM
- Mad Ants' road woes continue February 11, 2017 9:37 PM
- Poythress to dunk, Hearn to shoot at All-Star Game February 09, 2017 9:00 PM
- Niang back to Pacers; new team for D-League February 08, 2017 5:20 PM
- Mad Ants face navigable remaining schedule February 07, 2017 11:25 PM
- Mad Ants roll to win over division rival Raptors 905 February 07, 2017 10:31 PM
- Pregame: Mad Ants (18-10) vs. Raptors 905 (22-8) February 07, 2017 6:25 PM
- Poythress makes All-Star Game February 06, 2017 5:18 PM
Rakeem Christmas was recalled by the NBA's Indiana Pacers, after a two-game stint with the Mad Ants. He has played seven games with the Pacers, including six this season, averaging 1.7 points and 3.8 minutes.
He has played nine games this season with the Mad Ants, who are off for the all-star break until Wednesday's game at Westchester, New York.
Alex Poythress will play in the D-League All-Star Game on Saturday in New Orleans.
jcohn@jg.net