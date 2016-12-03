December 12, 2016 8:14 PM
D-League experiment with ref crews
The D-League will experiment with four- and five-person officiating crews for nine games this season, including the Mad Ants' game at Long Island, New York, on Jan. 10.
The four-person experiments will be run in two configurations. The first will feature two officials in the lead position and two split between the slot and the trail.
The second is highlighted by two officials in the slot position with the additional two as a trail and a lead, respectively. In the five-person tests, the existing three-person system will rotate typically with the two additional officials taking lead stationary positions on each end of the court. The testing comes on the heels of similar experimental four-person crews tested during the 2016 Utah Jazz Summer League.