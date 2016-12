Defense key for Mad Ants

Much has changed since the Mad Ants (9-3) played the Greensboro Swarm (5-10) in the season opener. Not only is Fort Wayne’s best player in that game, Ben Bentil, long gone for China, but the expansion Swarm has clearly figured out better how to play in the D-League.

The teams meet at 7 p.m. tonight at Memorial Coliseum.

The key for Fort Wayne right now is defense. They have been allowing opposing guards to exert their will too easily, dribbling through the paint or dishing it off. And while Fort Wayne’s offense has been led lately by rookie Alex Poythress, it would be good if they could establish another inside presence – maybe Christian Watford.