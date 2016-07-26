Former Ants coach, player hired by Nuggets

Stephen Graham, a former player and assistant coach with the Mad Ants, has been hired by the NBA's Denver Nuggets to work in the player development department. Interestingly, the Nuggets also hired Jordi Fernandez, who had been the Canton Charge's head coach and now will be an assistant coach with Denver. Graham played six NBA seasons and one with Fort Wayne. He was an assistant to Steve Gansey last season.

