Franchise-best start for Mad Ants

A 120-111 victory tonight over the Long Island Nets gave the Mad Ants their first ever 4-0 start, but the postgame mood was anything but celebratory.

After allowing the Nets (1-5) to come back from a 33-point third-quarter deficit and score 19 of the last 26 points, the Mad Ants felt they need to work on getting more of a killer instinct.

“The start (to the season) feels good but nobody feels good about this win. We feel we kind of let up on the gas in the second half,” said rookie Alex Poythress, who had 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting. “We know we’re better than that. We should have played better than that. We need to step up, the leaders of the team, everybody including me. We’ve got to finish games stronger because we always come out hot. We’ve got to take care of business down the stretch.”

(Video highlights are above.)

Poythress, who played last season at Kentucky, has improved in each game with scoring totals of 9, 16, 21 and now 29. He also had a game-high 12 rebounds and three blocks.

The Mad Ants, who are in their 10th season, started last season 3-0 but wound up 20-30 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012, so they’re not taking anything for granted.

“It was a great first 24 minutes,” coach Steve Gansey said. “Our No. 1 goal is to win the game and we won the game. But I don’t feel happy about our win, especially with the way the third quarter and the fourth quarter came out. We were up 33 and we need to finish opponents. It looked like we were gassed or we were tired. Maybe it’s because we gave too much in the first half, I don’t know what it is, maybe I need to look at the (substitutions) and get guys in there earlier.”

Trey McKinney Jones had 19 points for Fort Wayne.

Before the game, Rakeem Christmas was assigned to the Mad Ants by the NBA’s Indiana Pacers for the second time this season and had 17 points, 11 rebounds and a game-best four blocks.

In two NBA games this season, Christmas has made his only shot with three rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes.

Christmas, an all-star last season, had a disappointing 7-point performance in the Mad Ants’ 130-125 victory over defending champion Sioux Falls on Sunday. But he looked much better tonight, hitting hit all four of his shots and scoring eight points in the first quarter as Fort Wayne built a 42-29 lead.

Nick Zeisloft’s 3-pointer as he fell out of bounds at the first-quarter buzzer put the Mad Ants up 40-32.

But it was Poythress who really stood out with 13 points on 8-of-9 shooting in the first quarter, including eight of the Mad Ants’ first 12 points. By the time he had a putback with 40 seconds left in the second quarter, he had 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Mad Ants had a 78-47 lead.

A give-and-go had Long Island’s Carrick Felix going the length of the court for a 3-pointer at the buzzer and trimming Fort Wayne’s lead to 16 at 96-80 at the end of three quarters. But the Mad Ants didn’t waiver and Poythress’ jump shot from 14 feet went off the glass and in for a 113-90 lead with 5:25 left in the game.

Felix had 19 points for Long Island.

Notes: The Mad Ants held a moment of silence for “our friends with the Fort Wayne Komets,” after their 90-year-old longtime broadcaster, Bob Chase, died Thursday. ... Long Island coach Ronald Nored – only 26 – was part of the Butler team that made back-to-back national championship games. Gansey was 26 when he became interim coach of the Mad Ants in 2012. … The Pacers have lost Paul George and Kevin Seraphin to injuries for the next three games, so it’s possible they recall Christmas.