Harris gets warm welcome

It's cool to see the Iowa Energy at Memorial Coliseum because Ramon Harris, the former Mad Ants player, still gets a warm welcome. I saw him hugging season-ticket holders before the game.

Fort Wayne is 4-0 -- the best four-game start in its history -- and the Energy is 2-5.

Fort Wayne needs to develop more of a killer instinct, and it will be the first to say it, after gaining big leads in all of its games but letting other teams sneak back into them.

jcohn@jg.net