IU night at the Coliseum

It's pretty much Indiana University night at Memorial Coliseum with the Mad Ants facing the Long Island Nets. The Mad Ants (9-2) have former IU players Nick Zeisloft and Christian Watford. The Nets (3-11) have Yogi Ferrell. So it should be fun for the fans, err, the non-Purdue fans anyway.

Trey McKinney Jones, who injured his jaw in the 120-109 victory Sunday over Delaware, is on the floor for the Mad Ants during warm-ups. And, no, he's not wearing the face shield we got to know him with a couple of years ago.

Rakeem Christmas, back from the Indiana Pacers, is also out there. The Mad Ants have done a great job this season with players rotating in and out of the lineup, so I don't think losing Georges Niang and swapping him for Christmas will adversely affect them too much.

