December 03, 2016 7:05 PM
Key to game: defense
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The Mad Ants (6-1) are off to the best start in franchise history and taking on the Windy City Bulls (5-3) tonight at Memorial Coliseum. After splitting a pair of games to Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ontario, the key for Fort Wayne is the way they defend opposing guards. The last few games have seen opponents get a little too much room to pass and it has also caused a lot of 3-pointers against Fort Wayne.
By the way, not only does Windy City have former Purdue player Jon Octeus, former Indiana player A.J. Guyton is an assistant coach.
