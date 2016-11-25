Key to game: defense

The Mad Ants (6-1) are off to the best start in franchise history and taking on the Windy City Bulls (5-3) tonight at Memorial Coliseum. After splitting a pair of games to Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ontario, the key for Fort Wayne is the way they defend opposing guards. The last few games have seen opponents get a little too much room to pass and it has also caused a lot of 3-pointers against Fort Wayne.

By the way, not only does Windy City have former Purdue player Jon Octeus, former Indiana player A.J. Guyton is an assistant coach.

