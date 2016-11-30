Lock-down defense leads Ants to win

The Mad Ants have won plenty so far this season – they are 8-2 – but the 113-106 victory tonight over the Texas Legends may have been their most impressive performance so far.

Not only did Alex Poythress score 23 points and Indiana Pacers prospect Georges Niang put up 22, the Mad Ants’ defense contained the top-scoring player in the league, Manny Harris, by holding him to four points after he came in averaging 28.1.

“How about Trey McKinney Jones? Lock. Down. Defense,” Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey said of the player that did most of the work guarding Harris. “Trey McKinney Jones put cuffs on Manny Harris. … I told Trey right before the game, ‘Trey, if you’re not the best wing defender in this league, here’s your opportunity to prove that you are.’

“Now don’t get me wrong, they were playing back-to-back (nights), but for a guy with (Harris’) abilities to only have four points – and he didn’t have any points in the first half – Trey was unbelievable.”

Harris, who hadn’t scored fewer than 19 points previously this season, made just 1 of 12 shots. Texas’ Pierre Jackson had 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting, and Quincy Acy had 15 points and a game-best 15 rebounds for the Legends (6-5), who had won five of their previous six games.

The Mad Ants, who led by as many as 23 points, got 16 points from rookie Jordan Loyd and 13 from Stephan Hicks, who had four dunks including a rebound and reverse that was one of the prettier plays of the season.

“Big props to Trey for that,” Loyd said. “We knew they were on the end of their (five-game) road trip and probably a little gassed, and we just wanted to keep them on one side and try to contain them as best as we could. It was mostly Trey but it was also great team defense.”

As a team, the Legends came in averaging 115.4 points, behind only Los Angeles (124.9) and Rio Grande Valley (118.5).

Coming off a 124-121 loss Thursday night in overtime to the Maine Red Claws, the Mad Ants got off to an impressive start.

A Stephan Hicks dunk followed by a Julyan Stone 3-pointer and a Poythress put-back of his own miss put Fort Wayne up 19-9 with 6:10 left in the first quarter. A pass across the court by Niang, playing his second game with Fort Wayne, set up Stone for a 3-pointer that was followed by a Poythress 3 for a 29-16 lead with 2:29 left in the quarter.

Poythress had fouled out with 10:35 left Thursday, when Fort Wayne had a 10-point lead and his value was thus demonstrated by his absence because the Mad Ants were undersized with Gansey keeping a healthy Christian Watford on the bench in that game.

Poythress had 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting as Fort Wayne had a 38-21 lead at the end of the first quarter tonight.

Hicks’ steal at midcourt and then a dunk put the Mad Ants up 42-23 with 10:23 left in the second quarter. Hicks’ fourth dunk, a rebound and reverse, put the Mad Ants up 62-47 with a minute left in the quarter.

After McKinney Jones put Fort Wayne up 71-51 with a 3-pointer, Harris got his first points on a 3 with 9:01 remaining in the third quarter. But the Mad Ants continued to dominate and Loyd’s pass to Poythress for an alley-oop dunk with 4:20 left in the quarter made it 83-60.