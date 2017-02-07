Mad Ants' Poythress sits out All-Star Game

A finger injury derailed Alex Poythress’ ability to participate in the D-League All-Star Game and Dunk Contest, so the Mad Ants weren’t represented on the court today.

But a familiar foe, Quinn Cook of the Canton Charge, stole the show with 18 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds, as the Eastern Conference defeated Western Conference 105-100 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Justin Harper led the Western Conference with 17 points.

Fifteen of the 23 players who appeared in the game have NBA experience, including former Mad Ants guard Jordan Crawford, who had four points for the Eastern Conference while representing Grand Rapids.

Cook was aided by the 16 points of Windy City’s Alfonzo McKinnie and the 16 of Maine’s Abdel Nader.

Poythress had been slated to participate in the Dunk Contest – the rookie out of Kentucky suffered the injury in New Orleans – and Iowa’s Troy Williams won the event by defeating 2016-champion John Jordan of Raptors 905 in the finals.

Scott Wood of Santa Cruz won the 3-point Contest, defeating Delaware’s Devondrick Walker in the finals. Reggie Hearn, a graduate of Snider who plays for Reno, competed for a second straight year in the 3-point Contest.

The Mad Ants’ all-star break will conclude Wednesday with a game at Westchester, New York.

