Mad Ants' holiday giving

Recently, I reported that the Mad Ants and Indiana Pacers are donating over 5,000 toys to those in need in the Fort Wayne area this holiday season.

Above is a photo from an event held Wednesday.

The toys are coming from JAKKS Pacific Inc.

Organizations receiving toys through this initiative include: Metro PCS, DeKalb Health, Wayne Trustees, Indiana National Guard, Indiana Air National Guard, SCAN, Erin’s House, Hope House, Salvation Army Adult Rehab, Fort Wayne Police Department, DSANI, Brightpoint, Family in Faith Present Ministry, Lutheran Hospital, Eden Green, Lifeline Youth and Family Services, St. Joe Runyon, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Fort Wayne, Family Center Services, J29 and First National Baptist.

The Mad Ants will distribute gifts Saturday to the Wayne Trustees at their holiday celebration the McMillen Park Community Center.

There will be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for elementary school age kids to adults. Last year, the event drew more than 3,000 people.

