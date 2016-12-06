Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Mad Ants players and the team mascot help children pick out presents Wednesday afternoon at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne on Fairfield Avenue. The Mad Ants are donating more than 5,000 toys in the area as part of the Season of Giving toy drive in conjunction with the Indiana Pacers and the Pacers Cares community service initiative.
December 15, 2016 10:44 PM
Mad Ants' holiday giving
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Mad Antics
- Mad Ants' holiday giving December 15, 2016 10:44 PM
- Christmas back to Mad Ants December 14, 2016 2:51 PM
- D-League experiment with ref crews December 12, 2016 8:14 PM
- Niang embraced time with Mad Ants December 11, 2016 9:01 PM
- McKinney Jones' dunks lead Mad Ants to win December 11, 2016 7:52 PM
- Readying for Ants vs. 87ers December 11, 2016 4:54 PM
- Lock-down defense leads Ants to win December 10, 2016 9:35 PM
- Ants need big men to step up December 10, 2016 6:40 PM
- Breaking down Mad Ants' Niang, Poythress December 08, 2016 11:00 PM
- Mad Ants lose in OT in Niang's debut December 08, 2016 10:03 PM
- Niang makes debut December 08, 2016 7:26 PM
- Niang assigned to Mad Ants December 06, 2016 4:29 PM
Recently, I reported that the Mad Ants and Indiana Pacers are donating over 5,000 toys to those in need in the Fort Wayne area this holiday season.
Above is a photo from an event held Wednesday.
The toys are coming from JAKKS Pacific Inc.
Organizations receiving toys through this initiative include: Metro PCS, DeKalb Health, Wayne Trustees, Indiana National Guard, Indiana Air National Guard, SCAN, Erin’s House, Hope House, Salvation Army Adult Rehab, Fort Wayne Police Department, DSANI, Brightpoint, Family in Faith Present Ministry, Lutheran Hospital, Eden Green, Lifeline Youth and Family Services, St. Joe Runyon, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Fort Wayne, Family Center Services, J29 and First National Baptist.
The Mad Ants will distribute gifts Saturday to the Wayne Trustees at their holiday celebration the McMillen Park Community Center.
There will be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for elementary school age kids to adults. Last year, the event drew more than 3,000 people.
jcohn@jg.net