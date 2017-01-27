Mad Ants' road woes continue

The Mad Ants have lost four of their last six games and all of those defeats have come on the road, including the 100-92 loss tonight to the Delaware 87ers in Newark, Delaware.

Stephan Hicks had 22 points for the Mad Ants, who have gone 6-4 since Jan. 9, including a 4-4 record away from Memorial Coliseum. Hicks made 9 of 15 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and he added seven rebounds.

It was the fourth time this season that Hicks has led the Mad Ants (19-11) in scoring.

Rookie Alex Poythress had 20 points. Trey McKinney Jones had 16 points. Jarrod Uthoff had 13 points and 15 rebounds. Julyan Stone added three points and 10 assists for the Mad Ants, who play host to Erie at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum.

The Mad Ants are 2-1 this season against Delaware (17-16), which was paced by Aaron Harrison’s 19 points and 16 apiece from Shawn Long and former Mad Ants guard Russ Smith. Delaware snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 8-7 at home.

The Mad Ants are 8-6 on the road.

A crowd of 2,161 fans attended the game at the Bob Carpenter Sports Convocation Center, where the Mad Ants used a 31-26 run to take a 53-48 halftime lead. In the third quarter, Delaware outscored Fort Wayne 28-22.

The 87ers took control with a Smith lay-up and a Devondrick Walker jump shot for an 80-75 lead with 10:22 left in the fourth quarter. A Long reverse lay-up, plus a foul on Poythress, resulted in a 3-point play and a 97-84 Delaware lead with 3:20 remaining.

Rookie Ben Bentil had 14 points for Fort Wayne. Travis Leslie had two points and 11 rebounds.

