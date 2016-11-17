Mad Ants 5-0 after Stone's clutch shot

It was the Mad Ants’ biggest test of the young season. And they passed it admirably.

Scoring less than 120 points for the first time this season, the Mad Ants scored 19 of the last 28 points and defeated the Iowa Energy 95-94 today, in front of 1,563 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

Julyan Stone in-bounded the ball to Rakeem Christmas, got it right back and drove past two players in the lane for the winning basket with 2.1 seconds left.

“More than anything, I feel like this was good for the guys in the locker room – just to pull out a win – whether I make it, Trey (McKinney Jones) makes it or whomever would have made it. It doesn’t make a difference.”

After two timeouts, the Energy failed to get a shot off at the buzzer and the Mad Ants improved to 5-0 in the best start of their 10 seasons.

Christmas had 18 points and seven rebounds. McKinney Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

“We executed down the stretch and that should tell you something about our team,” Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey said. “That’s why we have veteran guys, like Julyan and Travis (Leslie) that can step in and make big plays for us.”

Iowa (2-6) was led by Wayne Selden Jr.’s 21 points.

Ramon Harris, who was a member of the Mad Ants’ 2014 championship team, plays for Iowa. He was traded from Fort Wayne to Iowa, with his approval, last season. But Harris, 28, who spent four seasons with Fort Wayne, came into today averaging only 3.3 points and 6.7 minutes per game and then had five points and eight rebounds in 00:08.

The Mad Ants came into the game bemoaning their inability to capitalize on good starts – they were outscored 19-7 to close a 120-111 victory over Long Island on Friday – but today it was a lukewarm start that was troubling.

Harris went end to end, steering his way through four defenders for a lay-up with 4:20 left in the first quarter, cutting Fort Wayne’s lead to 16-11.

The Mad Ants were up 19-16 at the end of the first quarter – they had shot 37.5 percent from the field and the Energy was at 29.4 percent – and an alley-oop from Stone to Indiana Pacers prospect Christmas put Fort Wayne up 29-25.

But Iowa’s Selden stole the ball from Nick Zeisloft, then fought off the rookie from Indiana University down the court before a thunderous dunk for a 34-31 lead with 6:20 left in the second quarter. Iowa’s lead was up to 47-42 at halftime, paced by 10 Matt Costello points.

The Mad Ants play Tuesday and Thursday in Mississauga, Ontario, against Raptors 905 (3-1), which is in second place behind Fort Wayne in the Central Division. Raptors 905 has former Mad Ants and IU player Will Sheehey.

After falling behind by eight, Stone found Alex Poythress for a lay-up to tie it at 50 with 8:50 left in the third quarter. Poythress, who had 29 points Friday, then blocked an underhanded Kalin Lucas shot at the other end to keep it tied.

But after 3-pointers from Terry Whisnant and Selden, the Energy went up 59-53, and Selden’s 3-pointer on the first possession of the fourth quarter made it 77-70. Another Selden 3, from the corner with 8:39 left, put the Energy up 85-76.

Led by aggressive drives to the basket by Leslie, Jordan Loyd and McKinney Jones, the Mad Ants went on a run that culminated with McKinney Jones going the length of the court for a reverse lay-up, the foul, a 3-point play and an 89-87 lead with 3:05 remaining in the game.

