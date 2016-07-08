 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGMad Antics


  • Courtesy
    The Mad Ants' 10th anniversary logo.
September 01, 2016 8:22 PM

Mad Ants announce 10-year anniversary plans

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

More Mad Antics

The Mad Ants announced that, part of their 10th anniversary season, they will honor previous owner John Zeglis and previous president Jeff Potter at the home opener Nov. 20. Longtime ticket holders will also be honored throughout the season. There will also be several community and team promotions honoring the 10th anniversary, including $10 Tuesdays, which will include $10-ticket offers and merchandise.

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition