More Mad Antics
- Mad Ants announce 10-year anniversary plans September 01, 2016 8:22 PM
- Your chance to become the Mad Ant August 25, 2016 9:08 PM
- Mad Ants lose rights to Thames, Bouldin August 24, 2016 4:40 PM
- Mad Ants' schedule, division announced August 22, 2016 5:52 PM
- No Pacers game in Fort Wayne August 12, 2016 6:23 PM
- Mad Ants to have open tryouts August 03, 2016 6:10 PM
- Kabongo's team wins again August 02, 2016 9:29 PM
- Pacers waive Mad Ants' Whittington July 29, 2016 10:08 PM
- More trouble for ex-Mad Ant July 28, 2016 6:39 PM
- Your chance to dance for Ants July 26, 2016 8:27 PM
- Hearn helps D-League to victory July 10, 2016 8:16 PM
- Hearn scores 2 points in Summer League July 08, 2016 10:05 PM
The Mad Ants announced that, part of their 10th anniversary season, they will honor previous owner John Zeglis and previous president Jeff Potter at the home opener Nov. 20. Longtime ticket holders will also be honored throughout the season. There will also be several community and team promotions honoring the 10th anniversary, including $10 Tuesdays, which will include $10-ticket offers and merchandise.