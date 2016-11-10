Mad Ants announce partnership with BairFind

The fight for missing children in Fort Wayne will find a home at Memorial Coliseum during Mad Ants games this season.

The team Tuesday announced a new partnership with the BairFind Foundation to raise awareness for missing children.

BairFind produces signs for sports stadiums and arenas that feature photos of each city's missing children. BairFind signs are placed in high visibility areas, greatly increasing the chances that featured children will be safely located.

Two BairFind Signs showing photos of 14 missing children from the greater Fort Wayne area will be placed in the concourse at the Coliseum.

This marks the first expansion for BairFind Foundation into professional basketball. The Jacksonville, Florida-based BairFind Foundation is an Official Homegrown Charity Partner of Minor League Baseball with signs in 139 stadiums across the country.

Mad Ants President Tim Bawmann, had worked with BiarFind for 12 years as General Manager of the Lowell Spinners, which is one of the 139 teams that uses BiarFind.

“As a father of two children, I can’t imagine the devastation a family goes through when one of their kids goes missing,” Bawmann said in a team news release. “I’m hopeful by our participation with the BairFind Foundation that these lost children in our greater Fort Wayne area will be reunited with their families very soon.”

Dennis Bair, Founder of the BairFind Foundation is excited about this new partnership.

“We are honored to partner with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League. The Mad Ants will display two of our six foot tall BairFind Signs on their concourse this season featuring the profiles of 14 area missing children,” Bair said in ateam news release. “By partnering with the Mad Ants and their fans, we are “going to the line” together in the search for missing children.”