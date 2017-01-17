Mad Ants get boost in advance of huge game

The NBA’s Indiana Pacers have done the Mad Ants a solid by sending them rookie Georges Niang in advance of the game Tuesday night at Memorial Coliseum against Raptors 905.

Raptors 905 has a three-game lead over Fort Wayne for first place in the Central Division.

Niang has played four games with the Mad Ants this season, averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals. This will be the first time that the Mad Ants will be able to pair Niang, the 20th pick of the second round of last year’s NBA draft, with Ben Bentil, the 21st pick by the Boston Celtics.

Bentil, of course, is coming off a career-best 31 points in Thursday’s overtime victory over Erie. In that 132-125 victory, the Mad Ants had a season high for points.

Here are some things to know about the big game Tuesday:

-- Raptors 905 (22-8) has been an incredible 11-1 on the road. Fort Wayne (18-10) is 10-5 at the Coliseum.

-- The Mad Ants have won three of their last four games. Raptors 905 is coming off a 122-115 loss Saturday to Grand Rapids but has won 10 of its last 11 games.

-- Fort Wayne is 1-2 against Raptors 905 this season, the last meeting being a 114-100 loss at the Coliseum on Jan. 6. Trey McKinney Jones had 28 points for Fort Wayne in that game.

-- Against Raptors 905, Fort Wayne’s Niang has a 23-point/12-rebound game; Travis Leslie has averaged 21.5 points and 6 rebounds in two games; and Trey McKinney Jones has averaged 19.7 points and 6.7 assists in three games.

-- Against Fort Wayne, Axel Toupane has a 23-point/6-rebound game for Raptors 905; and Fred VanVleet has averaged 18 points, 7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in three games.

-- The battle of Indiana University alums will see Fort Wayne’s Nick Zeisloft vs. Raptors 905’s Will Sheehey, who is also a former Fort Wayne player.

jcohn@jg.net