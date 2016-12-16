Mad Ants have been attacking rim

The Mad Ants are preparing for their 7 p.m. game against the Westchester Knicks. And the line to get pictures with Mr. Belding from “Saved by the Bell” is quite long for 90s night.

The first 500 kids tonight got “Space Jam” jerseys and it’s somewhat apropos in that the Mad Ants have done a good job playing above the rim lately. Not usually a big dunking team, Alex Poythress, Trey McKinney Jones and Stephan Hicks have had some real highlight-reel type of plays lately.

The Mad Ants are 12-4. Westchester is 9-7.

This is the first meeting of the season between the teams.

The Mad Ants are coming off a 121-106 victory over Grand Rapids on Wednesday, in which they got contributions from almost everyone. I don’t know yet if Julyan Stone will be back from his concussion – I believe he will be – but if he’s not then they will have to continue to get good guard play from Jordan Loyd, Travis Leslie and McKinney Jones.

