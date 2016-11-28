Mad Ants lose in OT in Niang's debut

For the first time this season, a Mad Ants game went to overtime. And for the first time, the Mad Ants lost at home.

“It’s not like I thought we were going to go through this season with just one loss,” said coach Steve Gansey, after the 124-121 loss to the Maine Red Claws.

In a game that saw the debut of Georges Niang, the second-round draft pick of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers this season, the Mad Ants squandered a 16-point second-quarter lead.

Things really turned after rookie Alex Poythress, who had 18 points and nine rebounds, fouled out on a charging call with 10:35 left in the fourth quarter.

“It feels good to get out there and get a feel,” said Niang, who had 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting. “Obviously, it’s frustrating when you can’t help your team win down here. There were some bonehead mistakes on my part that I have to get better at while I’m down here. But credit to my teammates. They pushed me along in my first real game out here, but I’m thankfully that I have teammates like I do here to help me get through this. It’s unfortunate that we lost, but I’m going to make sure I get better.”

The Mad Ants (7-2) have the same record the Sioux Falls Skyforce did last season, when they went on to set a league-record with 40 victories and 10 losses. Maine is 8-3.

After averaging only 5.5 minutes over his first 13 NBA games, Niang was in the starting lineup and had eight of Fort Wayne’s first 24 points.

Niang is the second player assigned to Fort Wayne this season by the Pacers; Rakeem Christmas, currently in the NBA, has played three games this season and averaged 14 points and 6.7 rebounds.

The teams had met once previously this season, Nov. 22, and the Mad Ants won 120-102 in Portland, Maine, led by Stephan Hicks’ 24 points.

The Mad Ants got off to a strong start, going up 16-9 on Trey McKinney Jones’ 3-pointer from the corner with 6:47 left in the first quarter. Poythress’ drive for a basket just before the end of the first put Fort Wayne up 34-25.

But the Red Claws fought back; Marcus Georges-Hunt drained a 3-pointer to tie it at 43 with 7:40 left in the second quarter and a 3-pointer from Coron Williams put Maine up 48-45.

It didn’t last long, though, as a Poythress dunk followed by rookie Jordan Loyd’s drive the length of the court put the Mad Ants up 49-48. McKinney Jones’ drive with 2:20 left in the quarter made it 58-52.

Back-to-back baskets by Poythress – a 12-footer and a 3-pointer from the corner – gave Fort Wayne a 70-56 lead with 9:55 left in the third quarter.

With Poythress out of the game, the Red Claws battled back to within 2 points with 3:30 left in the fourth on a baseline jumper by Arthur Edwards. And Georges-Hunt’s lay-up with 41 seconds left tied it at 112.

With 31 seconds left, though, rookie E. Victor Nickerson answered with a pair of free throws for a 114-112 lead. But a foul by Nickerson at the other end with 25 seconds left gave Georges-Hunt a pair of free throws to tie it again.

After Fort Wayne’s Julyan Stone failed to score on a drive, with 3 seconds left, Jones missed a shot at the buzzer for Maine.

The Red Claws took a 121-114 lead with 1:35 remaining in overtime, after a Jones lay-up, a Damion Lee baseline drive and an Edwards 3-pointer, as Fort Wayne missed three shots from 3-point range.

The Mad Ants battled back and had a chance to tie it with 11 seconds left but Loyd’s 3-pointer was short.

The Mad Ants play host to the Texas Legends at 7 p.m. Saturday, when it will be Star Wars Night. And they take on the Delaware 87ers at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum.

