Mad Ants make ESPN

Could the Mad Ants go undefeated? Well, at least one person thinks so. On ESPN, no less.

Take it with a grain of salt, it's Papi Le Batard. But still.

I'm not sure how they got to undefeated after taking a swipe at Rakeem Christmas' defense on a dunk AGAINST the Mad Ants. But it was before the Mad Ants went to 6-0 tonight against Raptors 905.

Look here to see it all: https://twitter.com/DiningOutDuVall/status/803777605388423168

My favorite part is at the end. "I'm never going to check (on this prediction)," Le Batard said. Classic.

Kudos to food critic Ryan Duvall of The Journal Gazette for finding it.

