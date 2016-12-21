January 03, 2017 3:17 PM
Mad Ants must rekindle intensity
January 03, 2017 3:17 PM
The Mad Ants (12-5) have a half-game lead over Raptors 905 for the Central Division lead heading into today's 7 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum, against the Windy City Bulls (6-10).
While this has been a season of outstanding performances for the Mad Ants, so far, tonight we need to see what kind of mettle that have. They are coming off a 94-92 loss Friday to Westchester, after which both coach Steve Gansey and his players bemoaned the lack of intensity they had heading into the holiday break.
When the Mad Ants don't play with tenacity, especially on the defensive end, they are an average team. That hasn't been often this season, though.
I would expect that Gansey will lean on the leaders -- Julyan Stone and Trey McKinney Jones in particular -- to make sure that what happened Friday doesn't happen again. I wouldn't worry about it.
If you're a Purdue fan, Windy City has Jon Octeus. If you're an Indiana fan, of course, the Mad Ants have Nick Zeisloft and Christian Watford, both of whom have improved their play lately.
