Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Long Island Nets guard and former Indiana University player Yogi Ferrell drives tot he basket during the first half against the Mad Ants on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Long Island Nets guard and former Indiana Hoosier Yogi Ferrell, left, floats toward the basket as he tries to put in a layup with Mad Ants forward Alex Poythress closing in on him during the first half of their game on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Long Island Nets guard and former Indiana Hoosier Yogi Ferrell, left, takes a three-point shot as Mad Ants forward Stephan Hicks tries to guard him during the first half of their game on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Mad Ants forward and former Indiana Hoosier Christian Watford, right, makes a move at the top of the key with Long Island Nets guard Boris Dallo playing tight on him during the first half of their game on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Mad Ants forward Alex Poythress, right, goes strong to the basket as he is fouled by Long Island Nets forward Beau Beech during the first half of their game on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Mad Ants guard Julyan Stone puts in a one-handed slam during the first half of Friday's game against the Long Island Nets at Memorial Coliseum.
December 16, 2016 10:49 PM
Mad Ants need late-game intensity
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Mad Antics
- Mad Ants need late-game intensity December 16, 2016 10:49 PM
- Poythress excellent in Mad Ants loss December 16, 2016 9:39 PM
- IU night at the Coliseum December 16, 2016 6:55 PM
- Mad Ants' holiday giving December 15, 2016 10:44 PM
- Christmas back to Mad Ants December 14, 2016 2:51 PM
- D-League experiment with ref crews December 12, 2016 8:14 PM
- Niang embraced time with Mad Ants December 11, 2016 9:01 PM
- McKinney Jones' dunks lead Mad Ants to win December 11, 2016 7:52 PM
- Readying for Ants vs. 87ers December 11, 2016 4:54 PM
- Lock-down defense leads Ants to win December 10, 2016 9:35 PM
- Ants need big men to step up December 10, 2016 6:40 PM
- Breaking down Mad Ants' Niang, Poythress December 08, 2016 11:00 PM
The Mad Ants may be 9-3 but they need to develop more of a killer instinct. That much was clear after their 118-113 loss to the Long Island Nets tonight at Memorial Coliseum.
“It was tied going into the fourth quarter and then we got down a couple points,” said Alex Poythress, who had 32 points and 11 rebounds for Fort Wayne, including a third quarter in which he had 15 of the team’s 30 points as they came back from seven points down to tie it.
“We can’t be playing catch-up ball. We’ve got to get a lead and we’ve got to learn how to hold it at the end of games.”
The Mad Ants got 21 points from Travis Leslie and 16 from Jordan Loyd.
If you’re an Indiana University fan, you’ll want to check out the photos above. A crowd of 2,508 attended the game, many wearing the cream-and crimson colors of Indiana University in deference to the three former Hoosiers who were in the game – Long Island rookie Yogi Ferrell (16 points, 5 assists) and Fort Wayne’s Nick Zeisloft (5 points) and Christian Watford (2 points, 3 rebounds).
The Mad Ants declined to make the IU players, including Ferrell, available to reporters immediately after the game because they had to sign autographs on the court.
Also above: a photo of Poythress honoring Craig Sager, the colorful NBA broadcaster who died this week; and video highlights of Poythress, who had some monster dunks.
“I knew it was going to be a tough game,” Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey said. “This is now the second time we’ve played them and they’re a different team. You take an NBA player in Mike Scott and put out there another NBA player, (Chris) McCullough, and his length disrupted us. There’s Yogi Ferrell. He got to the lane anytime he wanted and could pass off at any time. We didn’t come out and establish what we wanted to do at the defensive end.”
It was certainly the least defensive intensity I’ve seen from the Mad Ants in a game this season. I would imagine it’s difficult, though, to balance the up-tempo offense they want to play with a stingy defense. But they had been mostly good at both ends before tonight.
“We’re going to win a lot of games just by outscoring teams. But when we don’t have good looks and shoot just 25 percent (from 3-point range) and they’re not falling, then we’ve got to get to the other side. We’ve been preaching that we want to be a two-way team since Day 1.”
Another thing that was off tonight for the Mad Ants was the passing. It wasn’t as precise as normal and it hindered them in the offensive end. But Poythress was on, and so was Leslie, so it was still a competitive game.
Poythress, though, cramped up late in the game. It looked as if Rakeem Christmas had a minor injury late, too, and Trey McKinney Jones had to leave for a spell after getting elbowed in the eye. None of that helped.
jcohn@jg.net