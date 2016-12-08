Mad Ants need late-game intensity

The Mad Ants may be 9-3 but they need to develop more of a killer instinct. That much was clear after their 118-113 loss to the Long Island Nets tonight at Memorial Coliseum.

“It was tied going into the fourth quarter and then we got down a couple points,” said Alex Poythress, who had 32 points and 11 rebounds for Fort Wayne, including a third quarter in which he had 15 of the team’s 30 points as they came back from seven points down to tie it.

“We can’t be playing catch-up ball. We’ve got to get a lead and we’ve got to learn how to hold it at the end of games.”

The Mad Ants got 21 points from Travis Leslie and 16 from Jordan Loyd.

If you’re an Indiana University fan, you’ll want to check out the photos above. A crowd of 2,508 attended the game, many wearing the cream-and crimson colors of Indiana University in deference to the three former Hoosiers who were in the game – Long Island rookie Yogi Ferrell (16 points, 5 assists) and Fort Wayne’s Nick Zeisloft (5 points) and Christian Watford (2 points, 3 rebounds).

The Mad Ants declined to make the IU players, including Ferrell, available to reporters immediately after the game because they had to sign autographs on the court.

Also above: a photo of Poythress honoring Craig Sager, the colorful NBA broadcaster who died this week; and video highlights of Poythress, who had some monster dunks.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game,” Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey said. “This is now the second time we’ve played them and they’re a different team. You take an NBA player in Mike Scott and put out there another NBA player, (Chris) McCullough, and his length disrupted us. There’s Yogi Ferrell. He got to the lane anytime he wanted and could pass off at any time. We didn’t come out and establish what we wanted to do at the defensive end.”

It was certainly the least defensive intensity I’ve seen from the Mad Ants in a game this season. I would imagine it’s difficult, though, to balance the up-tempo offense they want to play with a stingy defense. But they had been mostly good at both ends before tonight.

“We’re going to win a lot of games just by outscoring teams. But when we don’t have good looks and shoot just 25 percent (from 3-point range) and they’re not falling, then we’ve got to get to the other side. We’ve been preaching that we want to be a two-way team since Day 1.”

Another thing that was off tonight for the Mad Ants was the passing. It wasn’t as precise as normal and it hindered them in the offensive end. But Poythress was on, and so was Leslie, so it was still a competitive game.

Poythress, though, cramped up late in the game. It looked as if Rakeem Christmas had a minor injury late, too, and Trey McKinney Jones had to leave for a spell after getting elbowed in the eye. None of that helped.

