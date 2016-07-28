Mad Ants nucleus? I've got an idea.

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, we got the first real glimpse at who could make up the Mad Ants of this season. I was down at Indiana Pacers media day and coach Nate McMillan may have tipped his hand when he said the Pacers’ starting five is set with Jeff Teague, Paul George, Thaddeus Young, Monta Ellis and Myles Turner, while their backups will be Aaron Brooks, Al Jefferson, Rodney Stuckey, C.J. Miles and probably Lavoy Allen.

A betting man would therefore surmise the Mad Ants will wind up with undrafted rookies Nick Zeisloft of Indiana and Alex Poythress of Kentucky, Julyan Stone (47 NBA games over three years with Denver and Toronto) and, perhaps, Rakeem Christmas, Joe Young or George Niang.

“We’ve got a lot of guys in their prime,” said McMillan, whose Pacers went 45-37 last season under Frank Vogel, finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference before losing a seven-game playoff series to Toronto. “We’ve got a lot of hungry guys, in a sense like Jeff – he’s left Atlanta and is coming home and has something to prove. Thaddeus has been in some tough situations the last couple of years and he has something to prove. These guys want to be a part of a winner. Hopefully, they want to win big. I think the big key is (some of) these guys signed to be here. They signed the contract to come here. They understand the situation.”

Last season, the Mad Ants got only a couple of players on extended stays in the D-League.

Christmas averaged 13.9 points and 7.1 rebounds in 48 games his rookie season and played in the All-Star Game, but he sagged down the stretch. Shayne Whittington had 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds over 40 games but has since been released by Indiana. Beyond that, Young, a rookie, played three games and Glenn Robinson III played only once, in a season that was jarring for fans who didn’t get the winning they were accustomed to or the developing NBA players they’d been promised.

This season, everyone is emphatic that the Pacers’ depth is terrific. That should mean, therefore, the Mad Ants will get a trickle-down of talent.

Fort Wayne’s training camp opens Nov. 1. They haven’t yet announced any signings, but they haven’t ruled out trying to get back C.J. Fair, Walter Lemon Jr., Terran Petteway or even Whittington.

Fort Wayne coach Steve Gansey has been assisting McMillan in Indianapolis for the last six weeks or so. He will, again, implement much of the Pacers’ systems.

