Mad Ants roll to win over division rival Raptors 905

In their second game with Jarrod Uthoff in action, and with Georges Niang on loan from the Pacers, the Mad Ants needed a seamless fit.

Did they ever get it Tuesday night, using coordinated play in all facets and a balanced scoring effort to secure a 105-92 win over Raptors 905 at Memorial Coliseum in a contest critical to their hopes of winning the Eastern Conference's Central Division.

Niang, who had played in only 21 games at the NBA level prior to Monday's reassignment, continued his success in D-League stints by scoring 11 points, and Uthoff had 15 points, six rebounds and six blocks against the club that traded him to Fort Wayne 10 days earlier.

The Mad Ants (19-10) went ahead by 15 in the second quarter and controlled the majority of the proceedings en route to splitting their four-game season series with Raptors 905 (22-9) and pulling within two games in the division race.

All-Star Alex Poythress had 20 points and six rebounds for the Mad Ants, while Travis Leslie added 18 points and eight boards. Ben Bentil contributed 15 points and five boards and Julyan Stone finished with 10 points and 10 assists.

Niang knocked down a 3-pointer for the first points of the game by either team and wound up with nine points by the end of the first quarter, when Fort Wayne led 21-19. It was a clean quarter with only two two fouls combined, and nobody shot a free throw.

After Raptors 905 went ahead 23-21 early in the second period, the Mad Ants went on a 9-0 run that forced visiting coach Jerry Stackhouse to use a timeout with 7:09 until halftime. Bentil scored twice at the basket during the burst, which was capped by Nick Zeisloft's 3 from the right wing.

Leslie's one-handed putback jam made it 32-25, and the Mad Ants later unleashed a 13-3 spurt for a 45-30 advantage. Uthoff canned a baseline turnaround with a hand in his face and drilled a 3 to finish off the run.

Fort Wayne's 49-40 halftime lead dwindled as the third quarter went on, with Raptors 905 pulling within six on multiple occasions, but Stone spotted up for a 3 on the fast break and swished from the left corner to restore a 13-point edge.

The Mad Ants put back their 15-point lead in full before settling for a 75-62 advantage entering the fourth quarter. An announced crowd of 1,967 cheered during a mostly anticlimactic final period, and Fort Wayne wound up shooting 50 percent to Raptors 905's 43 percent.