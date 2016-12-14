December 27, 2016 7:04 PM
Mad Ants sign Indiana native
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The Mad Ants added guard D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera, a native of Indianapolis, to the roster.
He played for North Central, winning a state championship as a sophomore with 17.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game, before finishing his high school career at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. Smith-Rivera, 24, played college basketball at Georgetown from 2012-16. He was first-team all-conference as a junior and twice made the second team before not being selected by an NBA team in the draft this year.
In college, he averaged 14.8 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, including 16 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists as a senior.
After spending training camp with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, he played six games with the D-League Windy City Bulls and averaged 3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 11.1 minutes.
The Mad Ants, who are coming off a 120-110 loss Monday afternoon at Greensboro, North Carolina, were in need of a body after they lost Julyan Stone to a concussion last week. Stone is unlikely to be available Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum against the Grand Rapids Drive
Smith-Rivera could certainly help on the defensive end, averaging 1.3 steals in college and 1.5 last season.