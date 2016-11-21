 Skip to main content

November 30, 2016 3:06 PM

Mad Ants to honor Cadets

JOURNAL GAZETTE

The Mad Ants will honor the Class 3A state football champion Concordia Cadets at this Saturday’s home game against the Windy City Bulls. The game begins at 7 p.m.

All players, coaches and cheerleaders will be honored, following the Pacers Dunk team, at half time.

“We are so proud of the Cadets” Mad Ants president Tim Bawmann said in a team news release. “To win a State Championship in the house that Peyton Manning built is quite an accomplishment and one our community should recognize.”

With their 56-14 win against Lawrenceburg this past weekend, the Cadets won their first state title.

Current students, faculty, and alumni wearing Concordia gear will receive a ticket to the Mad Ants game for only $5 at the Coliseum Box Office.

