November 30, 2016 3:06 PM
Mad Ants to honor Cadets
JOURNAL GAZETTE
More Mad Antics
- Mad Ants to honor Cadets November 30, 2016 3:06 PM
- Mad Ants make ESPN November 29, 2016 10:54 PM
- Mad Ants improve to 6-0 November 29, 2016 10:36 PM
- Christmas back to Pacers November 28, 2016 6:05 PM
- Stone stupendous for Mad Ants November 27, 2016 9:30 PM
- Mad Ants 5-0 after Stone's clutch shot November 27, 2016 7:52 PM
- Harris gets warm welcome November 27, 2016 4:59 PM
- Franchise-best start for Mad Ants November 25, 2016 9:59 PM
- Christmas sent back to Mad Ants November 25, 2016 1:35 PM
- Mad Ants 3-0, in 1st place November 22, 2016 9:38 PM
- Mad Ants announce partnership with BairFind November 21, 2016 9:08 PM
- Pacers recall Christmas from Mad Ants November 21, 2016 1:02 PM
The Mad Ants will honor the Class 3A state football champion Concordia Cadets at this Saturday’s home game against the Windy City Bulls. The game begins at 7 p.m.
All players, coaches and cheerleaders will be honored, following the Pacers Dunk team, at half time.
“We are so proud of the Cadets” Mad Ants president Tim Bawmann said in a team news release. “To win a State Championship in the house that Peyton Manning built is quite an accomplishment and one our community should recognize.”
With their 56-14 win against Lawrenceburg this past weekend, the Cadets won their first state title.
Current students, faculty, and alumni wearing Concordia gear will receive a ticket to the Mad Ants game for only $5 at the Coliseum Box Office.