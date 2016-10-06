Mad Ants unveil coaching staff

Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey unveiled his coaching staff for the coming D-League season, which begins Nov. 12 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“I’m very excited to have these guys on my staff,” Gansey said. “I wanted the best people around me that I can trust. They bring great experience, energy and passion to the game and are the right people to help lead the Mad Ants to a successful season.”

The assistants will include Al Grushkin, Jhared Simpson and Tyler Marsh.

Grushkin was the head coach at Indiana Tech from 2010 to 2014, has worked as an NBA scout and was an assistant to Nolan Richardson at Arkansas at Tulsa.

Simpson previously worked in the video department for the Indiana Pacers, who own and operate the Mad Ants, concentrating on film breakdown and statistical analysis.

Marsh has been an assistant in the D-League with Bakersfield, Iowa and Rio Grande Valley, which he helped to a championship.

Also, the Mad Ants announced Alex Cerda will be head video coordinator; Collin Brown will be head physical therapist and assistant athletic trainer; Matt Campbell will return as head athletic trainer; Harrison Greenburg returns as director of basketball operations; and Jason Manikowski remains as strength and conditioning coach.

“The group we’ve assembled provides great balance and experience across all levels of basketball,” general manager Brian Levy said. “Each brings their unique expertise to the team and combined we feel we can offer some of the best coaching and medical care to our players.”

jcohn@jg.net