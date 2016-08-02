October 11, 2016 7:52 PM
Mad Ants will pick 4th
JOURNAL GAZETTE
More Mad Antics
- Mad Ants will pick 4th October 11, 2016 7:52 PM
The Mad Ants will have the fourth pick in the D-League draft which, it was announced Tuesday, will be held Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. via teleconference.
Erie, Santa Cruz and Oklahoma City will choose before Fort Wayne in the six-round draft, determined by standings from last season.