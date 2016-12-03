McKinney Jones' dunks lead Mad Ants to win

A night after Trey McKinney Jones was hailed for his defensive prowess, he put on a show with his offense. Highlighted by a couple of thunderous dunks, McKinney Jones had 23 points as Fort Wayne defeated the Delaware 87ers 120-109 today at Memorial Coliseum.

In front of 1,766 fans who braved the snowy conditions, McKinney Jones had his season-high for points and went above 20 for the first time since the season-opener Nov. 12 at Greensboro, North Carolina.

“The first thing I said in the locker room was, ‘You guys are crazy, man,’” coach Steve Gansey said. “We were down 15 and then we were up 15 and they cut it down to two and then we go back up 14 or whatever. As a coach, you don’t like that.”

Alex Poythress also had 23 points for the Mad Ants (9-2).

Citing a jaw injury he suffered late in the game, the Mad Ants wouldn't make McKinney Jones available for interviews.

(Video highlights of McKinney Jones' game are above.)

“In the first half, we didn’t attack the basket at all,” Gansey said. “We were afraid of it. … Trey was unbelievable, as always, on the defensive end. But tonight he showed he can score the basketball too.”

Georges Niang, who had 13 points in his third game with the Mad Ants, will return to the NBA’s Indiana Pacers tonight.

The Mad Ants (9-2), who have won three of their last five games, lead the Central Division and have the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Northern Arizona Suns are 10-1 in their first season since moving from Bakersfield, California.

It was the first time this season the Mad Ants had to play three games in four nights and they went 2-1, including a 113-106 victory at the Coliseum on Saturday over the Texas Legends. In that game, the D-League’s leading scorer, Manny Harris, was held to four points with McKinney Jones locking him down.

The Mad Ants came out with arguably their worst quarter of the season against Delaware, which made 55.6 percent of its first-quarter shots en route to a 34-24 lead that culminated with a Dionte Christmas’ half-court shot at the buzzer after an in-bounds pass with 1.9 seconds left.

After trailing by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, the Mad Ants got to within 67-63 at halftime after Julyan Stone went end-to-end for a layup and then used a behind-the-back pass to set up Travis Leslie for a dunk.

The Mad Ants opened the third quarter with a Stephan Hicks 3-pointer, after which they forced the 87ers into a shot-clock violation and then got a McKinney Jones turnaround jumper in the lane for a 68-67 lead, part of a 9-2 run for Fort Wayne.

A monster dunk by McKinney Jones, who came out of the left corner to run through three defenders, gave Fort Wayne an 86-79 lead with 4:40 left in the third quarter. And a 3-pointer by Nick Zeisloft, a rookie out of Indiana University, put Fort Wayne up 104-92 with 8:32 left in the fourth quarter.

A Stone dunk, set up by a steal and 50-foot pass by Niang, gave the Mad Ants a 113-105 with 2:00 left.

Leslie had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Fort Wayne Zeisloft had 13.

Delaware was paced by Christmas’ 19 points.

