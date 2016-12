Niang assigned to Mad Ants

Georges Niang, a rookie forward out of Iowa State, has been assigned to the Mad Ants by the Indiana Pacers.

A second round pick this year, Niang is averaging .85 points, 1 rebound and 5.5 minutes in 13 NBA games.

He is the second NBA-contracted player to be sent to Fort Wayne this season. Rakeem Christmas has also spent time in the D-League. This is Niang's first assignment in Fort Wayne, which plays host to Maine on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum, and he's expected to be in uniform.