February 08, 2017 5:20 PM
Niang back to Pacers; new team for D-League
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Niang back to Pacers; new team for D-League
The NBA’s Indiana Pacers have recalled Georges Niang from the Mad Ants, after he had 11 points and four rebounds in their 105-92 victory Tuesday over Raptors 905. In five D-League games as a rookie, he has averaged 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3 assists. Also, the D-League announced that it will add a team next season in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, that will be owned by the Milwaukee Bucks.
