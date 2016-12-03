Niang embraced time with Mad Ants

Georges Niang certainly embraced his time with the Mad Ants. And that’s good to see because, frankly, not all the NBA-contracted players who have been with Fort Wayne in their history have taken advantage of the opportunity.

“I couldn’t be more happy with being part of a team that embraces each other and just plays hard,” Niang said before leaving to rejoin the Indiana Pacers after a three-game D-League stint. “I feel like the mentality when you come down to the D-League is you have to prove this or prove that, but these guys are all embracing me and helping me become better as I’m trying to do the same for them.”

Niang had 13 points in the 120-109 victory tonight over the Delaware 87ers (5-6). Niang, a rookie out of Iowa State, averaged 16 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3 assists with Fort Wayne, which at 9-2 has a better record than everyone in the D-League except Northern Arizona at 10-1.

“The most unique thing about this is I came down to a team that was really accepting of me and really helped me through it all,” Niang said. “The first game I played, people could have been like, ‘Just let him do his thing.’ But they really embraced me and told me to take my time and really play my game, just play how I played up there (with the Pacers).”

The only other NBA-contracted player to be with Fort Wayne this season is Rakeem Christmas, who has been all over the map in terms of performance in the D-League for two seasons. He was mostly good this season, after he followed an appearance in the All-Star Game last season with a second half that drew criticism from Pacers management.

Throughout their 10 years, the Mad Ants have had their share of NBA players who were anything but team guys – Glen Rice Jr. is maybe the best example – and they've had guys like Bruno Caboclo who weren't left in Fort Wayne long enough to learn the systems, let alone play meaningful minutes.

But they’ve also had guys like Shayne Whittingon, who realized it’s better to be on the court in Fort Wayne than sitting on the bench in Indianapolis, and showed they can play.

It seems Niang, who I’m sure will be back, gets the value of being in the minors.

“It’s extremely difficult to be with our varsity club and then all of a sudden be assigned to us and play significant game minutes,” said coach Steve Gansey, whose team went 2-1 while playing its first set of three games in four nights this season.

“The D-League is a very tough, competitive league. Kudos to him for coming down and being a good teammate and a good professional. He struggled in the first game, getting his legs under him and his wind, but he put together two really good games and we won them. He was great for us this weekend.”