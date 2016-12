Niang makes debut

Georges Niang, the second-round pick this year of the Indiana Pacers, was indeed in the starting lineup for the Mad Ants tonight against the Maine Red Claws. It'll be interesting to see how coach Steve Gansey integrates a new player into his lineup, which has played so well en route to its 7-1 start -- especially at forward. You want to get him some major playing time without ruining the dynamic of what's been going on here. But Gansey has done a good job all season of shuffling players in and out of the lineup.

