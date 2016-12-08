Poythress excellent in Mad Ants loss

The stands at Memorial Coliseum were filled with Indiana University fans, sporting cream and crimson gear to watch three former IU players – Nick Zeisloft and Christian Watford of Fort Wayne and Yogi Ferrell of the Long Island Nets – duke it out in a D-League game.

While some of those fans, undoubtedly, hadn’t been in the building prior to the game, the Mad Ants faithful saw what they’ve been seeing all season: dominating play by Alex Poythress, a rookie from IU-rival Kentucky.

Including a stunning third quarter, in which he helped the Mad Ants get back into the game, Poythress finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal but it came in a 118-113 loss.

Zeisloft had five points. Watford had two. And Ferrell had 16.

Rakeem Christmas, in his first game back with the Mad Ants from the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, had 10 points.

The Mad Ants trailed 21-13 before finishing the quarter on a 9-3 run that culminated with a Travis Leslie 3-pointer from the corner to cut their deficit to 2.

Fort Wayne’s first lead came with 2:13 left in the second quarter, after Leslie drove from the 3-point line to the basket, getting the lay-up and a foul on Chris McCullough to complete a 3-point play for a 49-47 edge.

Late in the first half, Fort Wayne’s Trey McKinney Jones had the leave the game because he was elbowed in the eye – on the heels of a jaw injury in Sunday’s 120-109 victory over Delaware – but he returned for the second half.

Sloppy passing put the Mad Ants back in a hole; they trailed 73-65 after Trahson Burrell intercepted a Stephan Hicks pass intended for Julyan Stone at mid-court and then went in alone for a dunk with 6:51 left in the third quarter.

The Mad Ants recovered, though, and an Alex Poythress put-back dunk followed by a McKinney Jones 3-pointer tied it at 3 with 3:48 left in the third. Poythress had 15 of the Mad Ants’ 30 points in the quarter, after which it was tied at 53.

But they lacked the defensive tenacity they usually have in the fourth, falling to 9-3 as Long Island improved to 4-11.

Ferrell, who wasn’t drafted this year, was in training camp with Brooklyn but began the regular season with Long Island. After Jeremy Lin suffered a hamstring injury, Brooklyn signed Ferrell on Nov. 9 and he averaged 5.4 points, 1.7 assists, 1.2 rebounds and 15.1 minutes in 10 NBA games before being waived Saturday. He came to the Coliseum averaging 17 points, 5.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in four D-League games.

Notes: Watford told the fans during his pre-game address: “"Since it's IU night, we'll allow you guys to cheer for one player on the other team.”

