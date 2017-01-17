Poythress makes All-Star Game

Rookie forward Alex Poythress was selected as the Mad Ants’ lone representative for the All-Star Game, which will be 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at New Orleans and air live on NBA TV.

The teams were selected by D-League coaches and players.

Poythress, who played for Kentucky last season, leads the Mad Ants in scoring (18.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.4). He is the only Fort Wayne player to start all 28 games. He has led them in scoring 11 times and will play for the Eastern Conference.

