Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Mad Ants' Alex Poythress, left, pushes past Erie Bayhawks' Stephen Zimmerman to get to the hoop during the Mad Ants vs. Erie Bayhawks morning game at the Memorial Coliseum on Thursday. GALLERY
February 06, 2017 5:18 PM
Poythress makes All-Star Game
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Mad Antics
- Poythress makes All-Star Game February 06, 2017 5:18 PM
- Mad Ants get boost in advance of huge game February 06, 2017 4:52 PM
- Bentil scores 31 in Mad Ants' OT victory February 02, 2017 2:36 PM
- Time for Woodbury to shine February 02, 2017 11:25 AM
- Road swing ends in Mad Ants loss January 28, 2017 9:49 PM
- Balanced scoring for Mad Ants in win January 27, 2017 10:47 PM
- Mad Ants trade Watford for Uthoff January 27, 2017 6:29 PM
- Paced by Hicks, Mad Ants win January 25, 2017 10:05 PM
- Young, Christmas back to Pacers January 23, 2017 5:28 PM
- Another Showcase loss for Mad Ants January 21, 2017 7:00 PM
- Poor shooting in Mad Ants' Showcase loss January 19, 2017 5:13 PM
- Pacers send Young, Christmas to Mad Ants January 17, 2017 8:47 PM
Rookie forward Alex Poythress was selected as the Mad Ants’ lone representative for the All-Star Game, which will be 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at New Orleans and air live on NBA TV.
The teams were selected by D-League coaches and players.
Poythress, who played for Kentucky last season, leads the Mad Ants in scoring (18.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.4). He is the only Fort Wayne player to start all 28 games. He has led them in scoring 11 times and will play for the Eastern Conference.
jcohn@jg.net