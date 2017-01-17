 Skip to main content

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Mad Ants' Alex Poythress, left, pushes past Erie Bayhawks' Stephen Zimmerman to get to the hoop during the Mad Ants vs. Erie Bayhawks morning game at the Memorial Coliseum on Thursday. GALLERY
February 06, 2017 5:18 PM

Poythress makes All-Star Game

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

Rookie forward Alex Poythress was selected as the Mad Ants’ lone representative for the All-Star Game, which will be 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at New Orleans and air live on NBA TV.

The teams were selected by D-League coaches and players.

Poythress, who played for Kentucky last season, leads the Mad Ants in scoring (18.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.4). He is the only Fort Wayne player to start all 28 games. He has led them in scoring 11 times and will play for the Eastern Conference.

