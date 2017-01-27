Poythress to dunk, Hearn to shoot at All-Star Game

Rookie Alex Poythress, who will be the Mad Ants’ lone representative in the D-League All-Star Game on Feb. 18 in New Orleans, will participate in the Dunk Contest.

Snider graduate Reggie Hearn, meanwhile, will participate in the 3-Point Contest, representing the Reno Bighorns.

In 28 games, Poythress has averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

He will compete against defending-champion John Jordan of Raptors 905, Troy Williams of Iowa, Derek Cooke Jr. of Northern Arizona, Alfonzo McKinnie of Windy City and Trahson Burrell of Long Island.

The two-round contest will tip off during NBA All-Star practice and culminate during halftime of the 2:30 p.m. D-League All-Star Game. The first round will stream on Facebook and the final round will be on NBA TV.

Each competitor will get two dunks in the first round. The two players with the highest composite scores will move to the final.

Former Mad Ants player Tony Mitchell won the contest in 2013 and 2014. Andre Emmett was All-Star Game MVP in 2015.

Hearn is participating in the 3-Point Contest for a second straight year.

jcohn@jg.net