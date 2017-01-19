Pregame: Mad Ants (18-10) vs. Raptors 905 (22-8)

If the Mad Ants are going to catch Raptors 905 in the Eastern Conference's Central Division, winning tonight's game at Memorial Coliseum would certainly be helpful. Fort Wayne is three games back in the race with less than two months left in the regular season, and this is the fourth meeting with Raptors 905 with Toronto's affiliate holding a 2-1 edge.

The good news for Mad Ants fans is that the Pacers sent down Georges Niang, who has only played in 21 games at the NBA level. He has been very good in the D-League, averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds, and should start tonight's contest.

Any Indiana University fans in attendance hoping to see Will Sheehey will be disappointed, as the word is the Raptors 905 forward did not make the trip due to an injured hamstring. The player to watch on Raptors 905 appears to be Delon Wright, who scored a season-high 15 points against Delaware on Jan. 28 and is averaging 11.3 with 1.7 blocks per game, an impressive defensive figure for a wing player.