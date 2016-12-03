Readying for Ants vs. 87ers

The Mad Ants (8-2) are preparing to face the Delaware 87ers (5-5) at Memorial Coliseum and, so far, it looks as if a fair number of fans have braved the weather to come out for the 5 p.m. game.

Playing their third game in four days, the Mad Ants will have to make sure they use their bench and have the strong defense they had in Saturday’s victory over Texas, when they held the league’s leading scorer, Manny Harris, to just four points.

George Niang remains with Fort Wayne for his third game since being sent down by the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. I would say the third game is the key for a player in terms of understanding the systems and what’s expected of him. He did a much better job in Game 2 of distributing the ball and I would look for that to continue today.