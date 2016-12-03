December 11, 2016 4:54 PM
Readying for Ants vs. 87ers
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Mad Antics
- McKinney Jones' dunks lead Mad Ants to win December 11, 2016 7:52 PM
- Readying for Ants vs. 87ers December 11, 2016 4:54 PM
- Lock-down defense leads Ants to win December 10, 2016 9:35 PM
- Ants need big men to step up December 10, 2016 6:40 PM
- Breaking down Mad Ants' Niang, Poythress December 08, 2016 11:00 PM
- Mad Ants lose in OT in Niang's debut December 08, 2016 10:03 PM
- Niang makes debut December 08, 2016 7:26 PM
- Niang assigned to Mad Ants December 06, 2016 4:29 PM
- Mad Ants giving back this holiday season December 05, 2016 11:56 PM
- Reasons why Mad Ants are impressive December 03, 2016 10:36 PM
- Mad Ants rally for win, 7-1 start December 03, 2016 9:31 PM
- Key to game: defense December 03, 2016 7:05 PM
The Mad Ants (8-2) are preparing to face the Delaware 87ers (5-5) at Memorial Coliseum and, so far, it looks as if a fair number of fans have braved the weather to come out for the 5 p.m. game.
Playing their third game in four days, the Mad Ants will have to make sure they use their bench and have the strong defense they had in Saturday’s victory over Texas, when they held the league’s leading scorer, Manny Harris, to just four points.
George Niang remains with Fort Wayne for his third game since being sent down by the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. I would say the third game is the key for a player in terms of understanding the systems and what’s expected of him. He did a much better job in Game 2 of distributing the ball and I would look for that to continue today.