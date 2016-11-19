Stone stupendous for Mad Ants

As the undefeated Mad Ants have gotten off to the best five-game start of their 10-year history, including a 95-94 victory tonight over the Iowa Energy, Julyan Stone has averaged 10 points, 11 assists and 7 rebounds. That’s the exact statistical line he had against Iowa, as Travis Leslie scored 21, Rakeem Christmas had 18 and Trey McKinney Jones added 17.

I don’t exactly know how Stone isn’t in the NBA and I suspect, if he keeps this up, he won’t be here long. Check out his video highlights above for proof.

“Honestly, I like that type of win for us,” said Stone, who went hard to the basket against two defenders for the winning points with 2.1 seconds remaining. “We’ve been up a lot at halftime. But this showed that we’re a tougher team than most people probably thought we were. We’d played with leads going into every half, but this was the first time we were down.

“The last five games, we’d lost the second half. Today, we won the second half and that showed how deep we are, how much we believe in each other and how much we push each other. There were times I was getting on them in the huddle and they went out and they produced and vice-versa. With the type of guys we have, this was a major win for us, especially for the younger guys.”

Wayne Selden Jr. led Iowa with 21 points, including 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. JaKarr Sampson had 17 points.

“We executed down the stretch and that should tell you something about our team. That’s why we have veteran guys like Julyan and Travis that can step in and make big plays for us,” said Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey, whose Mad Ants face Raptors 905 on Tuesday and Thursday in Mississauga, Ontario.

This was the first game of the season in which the Mad Ants scored less than 120 points, but they certainly showed some mettle.

jcohn@jg.net