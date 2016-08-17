1-2 matchup Saturday at D'Arcy Stadium

September 26, 2016 5:59 PM
There will be a college football game at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium on Saturday between the top two NAIA teams.
Saint Francis (4-0) rose to No. 2 in the latest coaches poll and plays host to No. 1 and defending national champion Marian (4-0) at noon Saturday.
The Cougars were No. 3 last week, but moved up after previous No. 2 Morningside (Iowa) lost to NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater. Morningside fell to No. 6. It is Saint Francis' first No. 2 ranking since Sept. 13, 2013. Marian got all 15 first-place votes and 340 total points, while Saint Francis picked up 326 points.
Saint Francis and Marian played twice last year, splitting the two matchups. The Cougars won the regular season matchup 45-42, while the Knights took the NAIA semifinals matchup 45-14 en route to their second national championship.
The two rivals are the only Mid-States Football Association teams represented in the Top 25.
Last week, Saint Francis beat Lindenwood-Belleville 63-7, while Marian routed Missouri Baptist 70-10.
The Cougars lead the all-time series between the two programs 6-5, while the Knights have a 13-game winning streak dating back to last season.
– The Journal Gazette